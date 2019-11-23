11:57
Education Minister orders to improve conditions in student dormitories

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan signed an order to improve living conditions in dormitories of higher and secondary vocational educational institutions. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, directors of universities and colleges must by December 1 submit a plan for improvement of the infrastructure. In particular, it is the schedule of major and ongoing repairs in dormitories, measures to ensure security of the territories around dormitories (installation of lighting, video surveillance cameras, modernization of the fire safety systems and others), improvement of conditions in training rooms, rest rooms, in bathrooms and toilets, food units. In addition, management of educational institutions should ensure students’ access to free Wi-Fi.

The minister also instructed to carry out an inventory of the regulations on dormitories of universities / higher educational institutions taking into account modern requirements and, if necessary, make changes.

At the beginning of the week, the Minister of Education visited student dormitories and noticed that many of them needed repairs, raised the issue of security, and also proposed creation of a database of students living in them.
