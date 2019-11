Ulugbek Shukurbekov was appointed an Executive Secretary of the Commission for Citizenship under the President of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant order. Prior to the appointment, he was an expert at the Presidential Administration.

Ernist Apilov was relieved of this post by another decree. He was reportedly dismissed according to the submitted letter of resignation. The former secretary had held this post since 2015.