Coal price grows by 140 soms per ton since beginning of November

Average retail coal prices for three weeks of November grew by 140.16 soms per ton, or 3.1 percent, compared to the October price. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

This is due to worsening of weather conditions and increased demand. As of November 21, 2019, the maximum average coal prices were registered in Kara-Suu (8,485.28 soms), Nookat (7,343 soms) and Batken (7,285.79 soms). The minimum retail prices were observed in Chaek village (2,500 soms), in Balykchy (3,694.59 soms) and Naryn (3,741.66 soms).

Since the beginning of November, coal price has risen most of all in Toktogul — by 921.05 soms, or 20.5 percent, Talas — by 925.78 soms, or 19.8 percent, and in Pokrovka village — by 500 soms, or 12, 5 percent. A drop in prices is observed in some areas: in Batken — by 714.21 soms, or by 8.9 percent, and in Kara-Balta — by 50.32 soms, or by 1.3 percent.
