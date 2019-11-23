Smuggling schemes. Internal Affairs Ministry ready to protect applicants in case

Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has received materials of a criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding the threats to businessman Aierken Saimaiti. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

The ministry noted that the police are ready to take under guard all those who seek help in the framework of this criminal case.

«Materials from the Prosecutor General’s Office came only today. The investigation will be carried out by the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The police are ready to provide state protection to everyone who makes such a request,» the Interior Ministry said.

Recall, the Prosecutor General’s Office examined the journalistic investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP. The publication, among other things, indicates that unknown persons repeatedly threatened with murder to a businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Kyrgyzstan, so he was forced to flee to Turkey. The supervisory body has opened a criminal case under the Article «Attempted murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.