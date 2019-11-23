10:26
Smuggling schemes. Azattyk appeals to Interior Ministry, but no reaction follows

AzattykKloop and OCCRP published a high-profile investigation about transfer of millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan. A Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was killed in Istanbul, told reporters before his death who of the local officials were involved in smuggling schemes. Traces lead to the Raimbek Matraimov’s clan.

As a part of this investigation, Azattyk journalists collected materials in Osh city in September. When they were filming near the house of the Matraimovs, unknown people attacked the media workers, twisted the hands of a cameraman Aibek Kulchumanov and broke equipment.

After the attack, the media outlet turned to the police with a request to ensure safety of its employees. Director of the Bishkek’s branch of Azattyk Aizada Kasmalieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there was no reaction from law enforcement agencies to the statement.

«Aibek Kulchumanov was attacked during the journalistic investigation. We asked to sent the criminal case from Osh law enforcement agencies to Bishkek, but we were refused. After the attack, threats appeared on social media. We sent all the screenshots to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and they said that measures would be taken, but there are still none,» said Aizada Kasmalieva.

Recall, on September 28, Azattyk’s cameraman Aibek Kulchumanov was filming near the house of Matraimov in Osh city. At that moment, people ran out of the house, twisted the journalist’s hands and took away the remote control from the drone, phone and video cameras. The police opened a criminal case.
