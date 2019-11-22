Smuggling schemes. Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case

Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan examined a journalistic investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

It reminded that the publication indicated that unknown persons repeatedly threatened the businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he was forced to flee to Turkey.

«To check the published journalistic investigation regarding the threat with murder to Aierken Saimaiti, as well as some journalists, the Prosecutor General’s Office registered this information under the Article «Attempted murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was entrusted with re-trial proceedings. The course of the pre-trial proceedings was taken under control by the Prosecutor General’s Office,» the supervisory body commented.