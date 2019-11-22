19:14
Iskender Matraimov withdraws from commission on Saimaiti’s murder

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov withdrew from the Commission on investigation of the murder of a businessman Aierken Saimaiti. He announced this on Facebook.

Iskender Matraimov noted that the alleged accusations of the murder of Aierken Saimaiti were also addressed to their family.

Investigation of journalists: Smuggling schemes lead to clan of Raiym Matraimov
“It is necessary for the society to receive open and objective answers to all questions regarding the murder of Aierken Saimaiti. I believe that the commission should not include people whose names are associated with Saimaiti. I officially announce my withdrawal from the commission for the sake of a reliable and fair investigation,” he said.

The MP believes that the investigation of Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP is aimed at defamation of his family.

“In the first investigation, Azattyk used fake documents. This was later confirmed. The second part is the same denigration. The investigation said "the sources said," "was afraid to voice the name." In addition, the main speaker of Azattyk is Aierken Saimaiti, who was engaged in illegal affairs and deceit. One cannot expose anonymous information as a reliable source. It’s about denigration of our names with the help of a person, who was suspected of a serious crime,” said Iskender Matraimov.    

In an investigation by AzattykKloop and OCCRP a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, killed in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he transferred millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan, and who of the Kyrgyz officials helped him with this. Smuggling schemes lead to the clan of Raiym Matraimov.
