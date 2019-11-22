Presidential spokeswoman comments on smuggling scandal

Presidential spokeswoman Tolgonai Stamalieva issued a statement about a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes.

According to her, at the last meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with heads of the media on November 2, 2019, the head of the Bishkek’s branch of Azattyk radio Aizada Kasmalieva asked about president’s possible acquaintance with Khabibula Abdukadyr and received an answer. A more detailed comment was provided later. It indicated that in 2012, during the period of Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s work as a Governor of Osh region, Osh city hosted the Investment Forum «Development of Small and Medium Businesses», in which more than 300 people took part.

In addition to members of international organizations, official representatives and large businessmen from Russia, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea arrived at the forum. In order to deepen economic and humanitarian ties, Osh region strengthened ties with the regions of neighboring countries, including twinning relations with Kyzyl-Sui Kyrgyz Autonomous Region of the PRC.

«In 2012, the Governor of Kyzyl-Suu Kyrgyz Autonomous Region Farkhat Turdu participated in the investment forum together with the younger brother of Khabibula Abdukadyr. And then they met. After the forum, Sooronbai Jeenbekov together with Farkhat Turdu, the younger brother of Abdukadyr, were received by the President Almazbek Atambayev,» the statement says.

Later, in 2017, through the younger brother, Almazbek Atambayev and Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a common acquaintance with Khabibula Abdukadyr.

Jeenbekov does not know how relations between Atambayev and Khabibula Abdukadyr further developed. Tolgonai Stamalieva

«As for the circumstances described in the journalistic investigation, it is noted that «the transactions period refers to 2012-2016,» that is, during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev. As the public knows, at a meeting of the Security Council on February 8, 2018, the president publicly criticized the work of law enforcement agencies. In fact, both the system as a whole and the schemes indicated in the investigation were not accepted by the new head of state. The results are known — Almazbek Atambayev is under investigation on five facts brought against him,» said Tolgonai Stamalieva.

At the same time, the presidential press service said they admitted that «many forces would like to use the journalistic investigation as an attempt to connect President Sooronbai Jeenbekov with these circles.»

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Khabibula Abdukadyr have never had common business projects. Tolgonai Stamalieva

«Otherwise, the authors of the investigation would have given their arguments pointing to their connection. One detail appears in the material as a weighty argument — a photograph with Khabibula Abdukadyr from the inauguration ceremony of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Here we see a desire to play on the emotions of the people. However, this emotional touch does not have solid ground,» the presidential spokeswoman stressed.

Tolgonai Stamalieva stated that the administration of Almazbek Atambayev fully dealt with all organizational issues, including compiling a list of guests and seating arrangement, at the inauguration of the elected Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«The President has repeatedly noted that journalistic investigations help the society, law enforcement agencies and him in the fight against the main evil that impedes the country’s development — corruption. In this regard, we note that the circumstances presented in the material will not be left without attention. Of course, law enforcement agencies will take into account the arguments presented in the material,» Tolgonai Stamalieva said.

At the same time, she recalled that earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Turkey with a request to assist in the investigation of the murder of Aierken Saimaiti. Despite the fact that Aierken Saimaiti is not a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz side will participate in the investigation of the murder, because his name is associated with the country.