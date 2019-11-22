19:15
President should initiate investigation into facts voiced by journalists

Leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Almambet Shykmamatov commented to 24.kg news agency on a high-profile investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP. A Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, killed in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he transferred millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan, and who of the Kyrgyz officials helped him with this. Smuggling schemes lead to the clan of Raiym Matraimov.

According to him, a reaction of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as the head of the Security Council, should follow immediately.

«He is the main ideologist of the fight against corruption, and always outlines in all his speeches and statements that eradication of large-scale and systemic corruption at all stages should be a primary task of the security forces,» said Almambet Shykmamatov.

Therefore, I think it is necessary to initiate an official investigation into all the facts that were voiced by journalists. Sooronbai Jeenbekov must take it under tight control.

Almambet Shykmamatov

Answering the questions of 24.kg news agency, the deputy noted that the heads of the security agencies should be held accountable for the fact that they did not detect on time and did not respond, in particular, to the signals of the financial intelligence.

«As for the Government, I don’t think there is any reason to dismiss the prime minister and his team now. This is throwing dust into the eyes, like we will dismiss Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and everyone will calm down. Corruption will remain at the customs, and the high officials involved in it will again get off with nothing more than a fright. Therefore, do not engage in populism. The main thing now is to register all the facts and start an investigation. This is the only way how we can calm down the public and restore confidence,» said Almambet Shykmamatov.

He added that his colleague and older brother of Raiym, Iskender Matraimov, should withdraw from the parliamentary commission on investigation of the causes of death of Aierken Saimaiti in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
