Knife attack. Mayor appreciates courage of police, trolleybus driver

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov awarded a trolleybus driver and thanked police officers, who saved passengers and residents of the capital from a man with a knife. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The driver Svetlana Turgumbaeva told that having seen the man with a knife, she immediately thought about her passengers.

«I have to take every resident to a destination point. I said him: better kill me, but do not touch the people,» she said.

The head of the city administration expressed sincere gratitude to the residents for their courage, handed Svetlana Turgumbaeva an engraved watch from the Bishkek City Administration and thanked the employees of the patrol police department: Adilet Abdyldaev, Mirislam Alimbekov and Mederbek Taalaibekov — Senior Investigator of the Criminal Police Service.

The incident occurred on November 20. A man attacked passengers of a trolleybus with a knife. He was arrested by police officers.
