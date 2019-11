A traffic accident occurred on the 191st kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway in Suusamyr valley. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The driver of a Mercedes-Sprinter minibus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

As a result, a man died and four people were injured.

Rescuers took the body of the deceased out and handed it over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while the injured were delivered to Toktogul district hospital.