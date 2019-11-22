13:09
Sugar price falls by 5.5 soms compared to 2018 in Kyrgyzstan

Average republican prices for granulated sugar fell by 5.55 soms, or by 11.5 percent at the end of November 2019, compared to the same period of 2018. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

During this period last year, the highest prices were registered in Osh (53.7 soms), Kerben (53.47 soms) and Kara-Suu (51.61 soms). This year, the most expensive sugar is in Nookat (50 soms), Kara-Suu (48.89 soms) and Uzgen (48.7 soms).

The lowest product prices are in Balykchi (36.07 soms), Karakol (36.41 soms) and Kara-Balta (37.91 soms).

Compared with October, the maximum price decrease in November was recorded in Balykchi — by 3.1 percent, Kara-Balta — by 2.8 percent and Naryn — by 2.3 percent.
