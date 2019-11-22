134,700 insurance contracts signed since beginning of the year

For nine months of 2019, insurance organizations have concluded 134,700 contracts in Kyrgyzstan. Such data are provided by the National Statistical Committee.

Compared to 2018, the indicator decreased by 44.7 percent.

At least 85 percent of the total number of contracts (more than 114,000) were concluded with individuals, and 15.4 percent — with legal entities.

Incomes of insurance companies compared with January — September 2018 grew by 16.6 percent and amounted to 910.2 million soms. Their main part (747.8 million soms, or 82.2 percent) was received from insurance payments.