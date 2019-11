A temporary deputy commission was set up in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to study the events that occurred around a businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was killed in Turkey. The decision was made at a meeting yesterday.

The commission includes the deputies Omurbek Bakirov, Saidolimzhon Dzhuraev, Aaly Karashev, Iskender Matraimov, Mirlan Zheenchoroev, Zakir Sharapov, Talant Mamytov, Daniyar Tolonov, Almazbek Ergeshov, Tynchtykbek Shainazarov, Altynbek Sulaimanov and Almambet Shykmamatov.