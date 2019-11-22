Orphan, who was forced to graze cattle, placed in orphanage

A minor Ilya, who was forced to graze cattle by strangers, was placed in Friendly Family private orphanage in Semyonovka village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the press service of the ministry, a commission was formed to clarify all the circumstances of the case, which included representatives of the ombudsman’s office, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Development, the Center for Assistance to Children at Karakol City Administration, and Spectrum human rights center.

Check found out that the 9-year-old Ilya had been living in a house of Sh.R.A. in Kurmenty village, Tyup district since August 2019. His parents were employed by Sh.R.A. in 2012. Ilya’s mother died in 2017, the father, having handed over the child to Sh.R.A. in August 2019, hanged himself in a few days.

According to results of a meeting of the Commission for Children’s Affairs of Tyup District State Administration, it was decided to place the boy in the Friendly Family private orphanage.