Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan completed the 2018 declaration campaign and began publishing its results. By tradition, the STS first published a declaration of income of the country’s president.

In 2018, the head of state earned 902,785 soms. In 2017, Sooronbai Jeenbekov indicated that he had earned 890,994 soms.

The president has 23 land plots, a residential building with an area of ​​160 square meters. The MTZ-80 tractor, which Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in the declaration earlier, also remained in his property.

The closest relatives of the head of state also began to earn more — 4.2 million soms. In 2017, they had earned 3.7 million soms. They have cattle for 7,640 million soms.

The president’s relatives have a Lexus 470 car, an apartment of 64 square meters and 13 land plots with an area of ​​23 hectares.