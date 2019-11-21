18:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan completed the 2018 declaration campaign and began publishing its results. By tradition, the STS first published a declaration of income of the country’s president.

In 2018, the head of state earned 902,785 soms. In 2017, Sooronbai Jeenbekov indicated that he had earned 890,994 soms.

The president has 23 land plots, a residential building with an area of ​​160 square meters. The MTZ-80 tractor, which Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in the declaration earlier, also remained in his property.

The closest relatives of the head of state also began to earn more — 4.2 million soms. In 2017, they had earned 3.7 million soms. They have cattle for 7,640 million soms.

The president’s relatives have a Lexus 470 car, an apartment of 64 square meters and 13 land plots with an area of ​​23 hectares.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary
Jeenbekov asks donors to help with judicial reform, strengthening of borders
President Jeenbekov instructs to widely use new investment attraction tools
Number of subsidized districts to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov to meet with international donors of Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Colleagues wish happy birthday to President of Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov refuses escort on the way from airport
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: No one should encroach on personal information
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
21 November, Thursday
18:03
Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments
17:56
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary
17:50
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018
17:35
Murder in Issyk-Kul region. Police drop search for suspect
17:26
Young Kyrgyzstanis visit Parliament of the country