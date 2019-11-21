Young Kyrgyzstanis visit Parliament of the country

Young Kyrgyzstanis from all regions of the republic visited the Parliament as a part of the World Children’s Day the day before. Children aged from 8 to 16 years met with the government officials for the first time.

During the speech of one of the school students, who told about the fact that a nurse has vaccinated them for a fee at their school, the deputies laughed. The child was embarrassed by the laughter of the adult men and women. The girl burst into tears and refused to continue her speech.

Video of the schoolgirl’s speech was published by vesti.kg.

The children were interested in very serious issues: gaining knowledge in crowded classes, improvement of the quality of education in highland and remote areas, provision of rural schools with computers, heating of educational institutions in winter, free school buses, teaching of children with disabilities, labor migration and suicides among teenagers, the ecology of Bishkek, Issyk-Kul and other regions, delimitation and demarcation of state borders.