Interior Ministry: Karimov killed near Manas airport not connected with Saimaiti

Killed Khusan Karimov, whose body was found in the trunk of a car near Manas airport, is not connected with a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti. Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov told at a press conference.

According to him, two people were detained on suspicion of murder, two more were put on the wanted list.

«The murder was committed with the purpose of robbery. Two people are wanted, if they are not detained within 10 days, the suspects will be put on the international wanted list. The deceased had no ties with the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti,» said Mirlan Kanimetov.

The deputy minister noted that Khusan Karimov was not a businessman, he was engaged in private transportation.

«It was found out that the deceased was really engaged in the transportation of money. During the investigation, the detainees had more than $ 100,000. Their owner has not appeared yet,» added Mirlan Kanimetov.

The body of the 39-year-old Khusan Karimov was found in the trunk of the car parked near Manas airport on October 23. It is known that he had $ 10,000. Social media users supposed that the money carried by Khusan Karimov was intended for the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was shot dead in Istanbul on November 10.