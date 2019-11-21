President Jeenbekov reminds of responsibility of religious leaders

The President of Kyrgyzstan reminded religious leaders of prohibition of interference in public administration. Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated this at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»

He noted that the republic created conditions for state-confessional partnership, harmonious coexistence of different religions.

«I believe that religious leaders, within the framework set by law, should assist the state in the development of the country, be responsible for peace and stability in society,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.

He proposed creation of a permanent platform at the level of Central Asian countries and Russia with participation of government officials, religious figures and experts to discuss and make recommendations on religious issues.