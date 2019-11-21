Kyrgyzstan plans to create own model of interaction between religion and state

Kyrgyzstan intends to create its own model of interaction between religion and the state. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»

He noted that all the conditions for freedom of religion were created in the republic, nobody was persecuted for faith and great importance was attached to possibilities of traditional confessions.

Kyrgyzstan will have to make a difficult and long way to create its own model of interaction between religion and the state. There are no ready-made and universally recognized models in the world. There is a variety of approaches. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«There are only about 30 countries that have abandoned state regulation of religion. These are mainly states of the former socialist camp plus the USA and France. In the overwhelming majority of countries, relations between the state and religious organizations are clearly determined,» he said.

The head of state recalled that constitutions of some countries had a notion of traditional religions, the religion has special state support or is prohibited in some of them.

«Our state in accordance with the Constitution is aimed at stable development in the secular direction. At the same time, we must clearly understand that religion is a very important part of the society, so the state cannot leave this sphere,» he said.