Export of Kyrgyz products to EAEU declines by 3.6 percent

Volume of exports of Kyrgyzstan to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union for nine months of 2019 declined by 3.6 percent. The Deputy Minister of Economy Eldar Alisherov told at a press conference.

According to him, the reason for the exports decrease is tightened control by Kazakhstan.

«We held negotiations at the EAEU platform, but the tightened control affected exports. After Kazakhstan has loosened control, export is recovering. It is gratifying that the domestic market is growing, that is, production has increased — the export of fish, dairy, meat products has begun,» said Eldar Alisherov.

The official added that along with exports, the import of light industry products reduced by $ 300-350 million.
