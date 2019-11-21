17:24
Kyrgyzstanis sell kidneys to Kazakh doctor for transplantation

Chief doctor of the clinical hospital No. 1 of Shymkent city Abylai Donbai was detained by law enforcement officials. Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

It is specified that kidneys of citizens of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine were illegally transplanted in the hospital to interested patients, mainly citizens of Israel.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the surgical operations had been performed in 2017-2018. According to investigators, the organizers of the criminal scheme were «foreign citizens,» but the ministry did not specify their citizenship.

«Citizens of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine were donors, who, because of the difficult financial situation, sold their kidneys, and the recipients were wealthy citizens of foreign countries, mainly Israel,» the press release of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

Donbai Abylai is accused of participation in a transnational criminal group and illegal removal of human organs.

It is known that a transplant surgeon Gani Kuttymuratov and a citizen of Kyrgyzstan B. Taisalova were previously detained and arrested. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan calls her one of the members of the criminal group.
