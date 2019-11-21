14:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President Jeenbekov: Use of religion for destructive purposes is unacceptable

«It is necessary to take measures to prevent use of religion for destructive purposes,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»

The head of state noted the mass involvement of the youth in religion in all countries of the region.

«Religion has a very powerful mobilization potential, therefore our states are obliged to prevent its use for destructive purposes. Religion should serve to raising a spiritual citizen, a moral society,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to conduct new research and recommendations for work with the practicing youth in new conditions.

«We have little research and inventions in this direction. I hope our conference will say its authoritative word on this pressing issue,» he added.
link:
views: 45
Print
Related
Religious culture in Kyrgyzstan is higher than in other states in Central Asia
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about religious tolerance, role of spirituality
Kyrgyzstan develops provision on religious education
Population's interest in religious channels grows in Kyrgyzstan
TV channels in Kyrgyzstan should not conduct religious activities
Journalists urged to remain impartial when covering religion topic
Inter-Confessional Council created in Kyrgyzstan
President proposes to open Islamic academy in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan: It is time for state to intervene in religion sphere
Kyrgyzstan to allow children to visit religious organizations with parents
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
21 November, Thursday
14:04
President Jeenbekov: Use of religion for destructive purposes is unacceptable President Jeenbekov: Use of religion for destructive pu...
13:56
Religious culture in Kyrgyzstan is higher than in other states in Central Asia
13:39
Woman kidnapped, forcibly kept for three days in Bishkek
13:29
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
13:18
National Library of Kyrgyzstan to host Biblionight 2019