President Jeenbekov: Use of religion for destructive purposes is unacceptable

«It is necessary to take measures to prevent use of religion for destructive purposes,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»

The head of state noted the mass involvement of the youth in religion in all countries of the region.

«Religion has a very powerful mobilization potential, therefore our states are obliged to prevent its use for destructive purposes. Religion should serve to raising a spiritual citizen, a moral society,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to conduct new research and recommendations for work with the practicing youth in new conditions.

«We have little research and inventions in this direction. I hope our conference will say its authoritative word on this pressing issue,» he added.