Woman kidnapped, forcibly kept for three days in Bishkek

A man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs for Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

On November 9, the command center of the Central Internal Affairs Department received a message from the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics about a patient with closed craniocerebral trauma, concussion and contusion of the chest.

«The victim filed a statement, in which she asked to take measures against a man named Esen. According to the woman, he kept her against her will in one of the houses in Kok-Zhar housing estate and periodically beat her for three days,» police said.

The fact was registered under the article «Kidnapping» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All necessary forensic examinations were commissioned. Investigators of the Department of Internal Affairs for Oktyabrsky district detained a 47-year-old N.E. He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 for two months.
