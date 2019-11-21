14:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems

To strengthen control over the activities of payment operators and organizations, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suggests introducing a temporary administration regime in them, if necessary. A draft resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The decision to introduce the temporary administration regime is proposed to be made by the National Bank Payment System Committee and its Board.

In addition, the draft resolution determines the requirements for the date and time of beginning of the temporary administration, composition, requirements for an interim administrator, transfer, sale of assets and liabilities of a payment organization / operator of a payment system.

Requirements for a representative of a provisional administrator in the representative office and / or branch of the payment organization / operator of the payment system and the expenses of the provisional administration are also stipulated.

«The introduction of the temporary administration regime will allow the National Bank to strengthen control over a payment institution / payment system operator. This is necessary to protect the rights and legitimate interests of users, maintain and ensure the effectiveness, security and reliability of payment systems, counteract the financing of terrorist activities and money laundering, as well as to find out a real situation in a payment organization and payment system operator and determine its further activities,» the National Bank stressed.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators
Akyns to tell Kyrgyzstanis about inflation and family budget
National Bank suspends licenses of payment system operator
Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks for support of projects in regions by banks
Kyrgyzstan to gradually identify payment service users
National Bank proposes to create mobile offices of banks in regions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys 1.6 tons of gold since beginning of 2019
Number of National Bank’s interventions almost halved in 2018
National Bank expands potential for use of electronic digital signature
Kyrgyzstan becomes winner of Global Inclusion Awards 2019
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
21 November, Thursday
14:04
President Jeenbekov: Use of religion for destructive purposes is unacceptable President Jeenbekov: Use of religion for destructive pu...
13:56
Religious culture in Kyrgyzstan is higher than in other states in Central Asia
13:39
Woman kidnapped, forcibly kept for three days in Bishkek
13:29
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
13:18
National Library of Kyrgyzstan to host Biblionight 2019