National Library of Kyrgyzstan to host Biblionight 2019

The National Library named after Alykul Osmonov will host an annual socio-cultural campaign Biblionight 2019 on November 22. Organizers of the campaign report.

Bishkek residents will enjoy literary meetings with winners of the A. Osmonov Prize, Manas tellers, get acquainted with the work of the digitization department of archive and book collections, an open electronic library, online reading, a presentation of the activities of the School of Volunteering, workshops on Chinese calligraphy and painting, bead weaving, playing national instruments, an exhibition and sale of book publishers.

An exhibition of literature and applied art objects of Iran — decorative dishes, caskets, paintings framed in hatamkari technique, Isfahan Qalamkar fabrics and carpet panels will be opened, which can not only be seen, but also purchased.

Those who wish can take part in BiblioMafia, Pulp Fiction games, watch a Korean film «Christmas in August,» a concert.

On this day, library staff will conduct excursions to the book depository. If you have not returned any books, you can do it without penalties, and also get a library card for free on this day.

Admission to all events is free.