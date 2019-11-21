12:50
POS terminals installed in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for non-cash service payment

POS terminals for payment for medical services in cashless form are installed in medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

According to it, only 40 out of 230 healthcare institutions do not provide paid services to the population.

«POS terminals are already installed at 151 medical institutions of the republic. By the end of the year, they will appear in other organizations providing paid services,» CMIF noted.

At least 24 POS terminals were delivered to Bishkek, 31 — to Osh region, 26 — to Jalal-Abad region, 21- to Issyk-Kul region, 18 — to Chui region, 13 — to Naryn region and 10 — to Talas region.

The CMIF noted that the terminals were installed as a part of the state program to increase the share of non-cash payments and settlements in the republic.
