Rosselkhoznadzor prevents import of white powder from Kyrgyzstan into Russia

Employees of Omsk Rosselkhoznadzor Department found bags with suspicious white powder in a car of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. Website of the department reports.

Specialists of Rosselkhoznadzor inspected a car traveling from Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan to the city of Yakutsk, Russian Federation, at Cherlaksky point.

It turned out that the Kyrgyzstani was carrying milk powder.

The carrier submitted shipping documents for the cargo, but there were no veterinary accompanying documents necessary for moving across the border.

The cargo was returned to a consignee.

The offender was brought to administrative responsibility for non-compliance with veterinary and sanitary rules.