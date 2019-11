Driver of Honda Odyssey car hit two school students in Bishkek. Video from the scene was posted on Instagram.

Users report that the traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 18.40 on Rustaveli Street.

Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency that the children were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing. At that moment, they were hit by the car.

«Two boys were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, traffic police officers put the car on the impoundment lot,» the sources said.