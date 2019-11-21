12:51
EAEU to introduce marking for perfumes, eau de toilette, tires, cameras

Proposal of Russia on introduction of mandatory marking for perfumes and eau de toilette, tires and new pneumatic rubber tires, photo cameras (except for film cameras), flash bulbs and flash lamps, certain items of light industry products was approved. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported with reference to a decision of the EEC Council.

The decision will enter into force in 30 calendar days from the date of its official publication. The countries themselves will determine a date for introduction of the marking on their territory.

A ban on circulation of unlabeled light industry goods is introduced not earlier than on January 1, 2021.

 «As for the marking of photo cameras (except for film cameras), flash bulbs and flash lamps by identification means, a ban on the circulation of unmarked goods cannot be introduced earlier than on October 1, 2020. As for tires and pneumatic rubber tires, ban on unmarked goods is introduced not later than on December 1 of the following year. A ban on circulation of unmarked perfumes and eau de toilette cannot be introduced earlier than on October 1, 2020,» the EEC stressed.
