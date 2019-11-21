Zhany-Zher students make over 2,000 cranes in memory of Sadako Sasaki

A secondary school in Zhany-Zher village of Kyrgyzstan hosted a campaign «Crane — Symbol of Peace» from October 25 to November 18 in memory of Sadako Sasaki. Slavic Culture Center NGO reported.

According to the center, the school students of 5-10 grades participated in the campaign. The task was to make as many paper cranes as possible.

The winners and prize-winners were presented with books, checkers, and all other participants received diplomas.

In total, the children made 2,045 cranes. In the near future, the organizers plan to hand them over to the Embassy of Japan in Kyrgyzstan.

The Japanese girl Sadako Sasaki suffered during the atomic bombing of Hiroshima city in 1945, and subsequently fell ill with leukemia. She made a thousand paper cranes in order her cherished wish — to recover — to fulfill. Sadako died at the age of 12 on October 25, 1955 and became embodiment of peace, and a paper crane — a symbol of peace.