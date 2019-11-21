11:19
Accounts Chamber to raise requirements for state language proficiency

The Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan will raise requirements for the level of state language proficiency among its employees. The state agency reports.

A dictation — campaign «Sabattuu Jazuu» (Write Correctly) was held among employees of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Its goal is to increase the literacy of workers, develop culture of competent writing of official documents, and raise the status of the state language.

As a result of the campaign, they will monitor the knowledge of the state language among public servants, assistants and specialists of the Accounts Chamber, organize Kyrgyz language courses, and also raise the requirements for the level of state language proficiency among employees.
