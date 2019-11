A girl born in 2006, who got food poisoning having eaten a home-made canned salad, died in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Health conformed the information.

According to the ministry, the girl was hospitalized in serious condition, was in intensive care unit.

Recall, 10 people got poisoned by canned salad during picking of cotton at a field.