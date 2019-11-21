09:48
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water today

Cold water supply of some districts of Bishkek is suspended today, on November 21. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Supply of drinking water is temporarily stopped in the area limited by Abakanskaya, Arkhangelskaya, Belgorodskaya, Kustanai and Tiraspol Streets from 9.00 am until 5.00 pm.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Kirkomstrom water intake and city water supply networks.

Kindergarten 37 and school 42 do not work.

The city administration apologizes for the inconvenience.
