A man, who attacked passengers of a trolleybus, and then injured a passerby, was arrested in Bishkek. The police did not disclose the details yet. The attacker is being identified.

Earlier, a reader informed 24.kg news agency that the man was running along Logvinenko Street and injured a man between Kievskaya Street and Chui Avenue.

The mayor’s office posted on Twitter that the man attacked passengers of a trolleybus with a knife.