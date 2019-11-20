17:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about religious tolerance, role of spirituality

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs Zaiyrbek Ergeshov. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev, and the head of the Bishkek and Kyrgyz Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Bishop Daniil.

The head of state noted the importance of maintaining and strengthening the unity and diversity of cultures of the people of Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized the special role of spirituality in the development of a personality, society and the state as a whole.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to instill ideas of religious tolerance and strengthening harmony in society.

Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev and Bishop Daniil told about measures to improve interfaith dialogue in the regions, and to increase the religious literacy of the country’s population. They also discussed issues of strengthening interfaith harmony and tolerance in society, and prevention of radicalism and extremism.

Information on preparations for the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World,» which will be held on November 21 in Bishkek, was presented.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan develops provision on religious education
Population's interest in religious channels grows in Kyrgyzstan
TV channels in Kyrgyzstan should not conduct religious activities
Journalists urged to remain impartial when covering religion topic
Inter-Confessional Council created in Kyrgyzstan
President proposes to open Islamic academy in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan: It is time for state to intervene in religion sphere
Kyrgyzstan to allow children to visit religious organizations with parents
Activities of prayer rooms not regulated by laws of Kyrgyzstan
More than 800 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stay in conflict zones
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
20 November, Wednesday
17:01
Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh city Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh cit...
16:48
Jeenbekov urges security officials to prevent violence against children
16:38
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about religious tolerance, role of spirituality
15:57
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
15:46
Mass brawl between schoolgirls occurs in Aksy