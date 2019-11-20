Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about religious tolerance, role of spirituality

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs Zaiyrbek Ergeshov. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev, and the head of the Bishkek and Kyrgyz Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Bishop Daniil.

The head of state noted the importance of maintaining and strengthening the unity and diversity of cultures of the people of Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized the special role of spirituality in the development of a personality, society and the state as a whole.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to instill ideas of religious tolerance and strengthening harmony in society.

Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev and Bishop Daniil told about measures to improve interfaith dialogue in the regions, and to increase the religious literacy of the country’s population. They also discussed issues of strengthening interfaith harmony and tolerance in society, and prevention of radicalism and extremism.

Information on preparations for the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World,» which will be held on November 21 in Bishkek, was presented.