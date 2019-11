Mass brawl between schoolgirls occurred in Zhany-Zhol village, Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Passers-by shot a video and posted it on social media.

The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported that students of the 10th and 11th grades of the secondary school No. 10 named after Mamytbekov fought because of disagreements.

The fact was registered under the Article 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings started.