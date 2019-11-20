17:05
$ 200,000 bribe: Ulan Chalbaev sentenced to five years in prison

Ulan Chalbaev, former head of a Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, was sentenced to five years in prison. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

An ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Karganbek Samakov, who was sentenced to a fine, was also prosecuted in the criminal case, his son was acquitted.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed the information about the verdict, but promised to provide details later.

According to the prosecution, Ulan Chalbaev extorted money to commute a sentence to Karganbek Samakov.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained Ulan Chalbaev, the former head of the Department for State Prosecution Support and Representation in Courts of the Prosecutor General’s Office, in April 2018. He was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of $ 200,000.

It became known later that the material evidence in the criminal case on the bribe to the head of the department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Ulan Chalbaev disappeared from a safe box of the investigator of the State Committee for National Security.

It was reported that investigator Bakai Ishengulov was a son-in-law of MP Kanatbek Isaev. It is known that after the incident he was recommended to write a resignation letter at his own will that he has done. Bakai Ishengulov worked in the Main Directorate of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek.

Press center of SCNS officially announced today that the information about loss of the money from the investigator’s office was untrue. The refutation was sent out five days after the news was released.
