Film director Yrys Okenova demands 5 million soms from Azattyk radio

Yrys Okenova, film director and producer of Ak-Shoola television series, supplemented a lawsuit against Azattyk radio with a request to pay her a damage in the amount of 5 million soms. She told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek accepted the supplement to the lawsuit yesterday.

«Due to inaccurate information about the budget of the series, KTRK and an advertising company did not pay us. They put pressure on me, I was left without work, not to mention the costs. Journalists of the radio staged a black PR not only for ala-kachuu episode, but infringed on the honor and dignity of Ak-Shoola actors in their material. We planned to sell the series to Kazakh and Uzbek television channels. But because of this hype, our partners refused to conclude a contract,» said Yrys Okenova.

Recall, Yrys Okenova demands an apology and a refutation of the information that $ 250,000 was spent on the shooting of Ak-Shoola TV series.
