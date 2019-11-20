27 Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong

Other 27 Kyrgyz students left Hong Kong on November 18 and November 19. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The students left for Bishkek by flights through Almaty and Moscow as part of the work carried out by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in China in collaboration with the Consulate General in Guangzhou.

Their transfer to the airport was provided at the expense of the personal funds of the staff of the Consulate General.

The rest of the students plan to leave Hong Kong on November 21 and November 22.

Protests continue in the city in the last six months. Earlier, readers contacted 24.kg news agency, complaining about the inaction of diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan in China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Three students from Kyrgyzstan studying in Hong Kong left the city last week.