Former president Atambayev not allowed to meet with his family

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is not allowed to meet with his close relatives. Lawyer Zamir Jooshev posted on Facebook.

According to him, the spouse and the son of Almazbek Atambayev met with him last time on October 17. However, on November 18, the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court Emilbek Kaipov without any reason refused to grant an application of the family of the former president for a meeting with him.

«In accordance with the Law on the Procedure and Conditions of Detention of Persons, the suspect, on the basis of a written permission of a judge, should be provided with not more than two visits a month with relatives and other persons up to three hours each. The most important thing — there is not a single reason for refusing to give permission to the family of Almazbek Atambayev to meet with him,» Zamir Jooshev writes.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.