Head of Iska Story company sentenced to 7 years in prison for fraud

Director of Iska Stroy construction company Narynbek Sariev was sentenced to seven years in prison. The Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Narynbek Sariev was found guilty under the Articles «Fraud» and «Smuggling.» The decision was made by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek, however, one of the parties appealed the sentence in a higher court.

Recall, a criminal case on fraud was opened against the director of the construction company Iska Stroy. Buyers, who paid for apartments in a house under construction, submitted a statement against him to law enforcement agencies. Some of them, having paid $ 50,000, received apartments without gas, electricity and water supply, others bought apartments on floors that do not exist, and others have got only a foundation pit for a house.
