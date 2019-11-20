Heating season: At least 53 substations in Chui region overhauled

All 53 substations of Chui Enterprise of High-Voltage Electric Networks were overhauled. Director of the enterprise Taalaibek Ibraev told.

A meeting of the veterans of the enterprise and the industry took place at Ala-Archa high-voltage substation named after Ilyas Davydov in honor of the 85th anniversary of the republic’s power system the day before.

«The load was raised in Bishkek for 2019-2020 at the substations Molodogvardeiskaya and Orto-Alysh, transformers were replaced from 25 mW to 40 mW. A project was developed to replace air insulators on the lines. About 25,000 of them were replaced this year. Over two years, their breakdown rate has been reduced to 40 percent,» Taalaibek Ibraev reported on preparations for the heating season.

According to him, tremendous work has been done to check the reliability and quick response in emergency situations. Therefore, in case of an emergency, the employees will restore the electricity supply for 2-3 hours.

Related news Electricity consumption limits set for all regions of Kyrgyzstan

Power industry veterans of Kyrgyzstan, in particular, Chairman of the Council of Power Industry Veterans Bolotbek Imanaliev, said that the cost of electricity in the country was the lowest in the world. The main problem of the power system in the Kyrgyz Republic, in his opinion, is insufficient funding.

«I would direct all investments to the development of hydropower plants. Any production sector will not work without electricity,» Bolotbek Imanaliev stressed.

He added that the state had a great opportunity to produce electricity from natural renewable resources, namely from the energy of the sun and wind.

The Chui Enterprise of High-Voltage Electric Networks carries out repair and maintenance work at substations in Issyk-Ata, Alamedin, Sokuluk, Moskovsky, Zhaiyl, Panfilov, Chui and Kemin districts, as well as in Bishkek. The enterprise has 53 substations in inventory with an installed transformer capacity of 4,187.4 MVA.