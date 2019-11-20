Debts of Severelectro consumers decrease by 293.5 million soms

As of the beginning of November, debts of consumers of Severelectro OJSC for electricity amounted to 421 million soms, having decreased by 293.5 million soms since the beginning of the year. Press service of the company reported.

Debts of the population reduced by 262 million soms (49.8 percent), budget-funded organizations — by 19.7 million soms (25.3 percent), agricultural producers — by 97,400 soms (2.6 percent).

«Debts of consumers in Bishkek decreased by 101.7 million soms (47.4 percent), in Talas region — by 36.8 million soms (35.8 percent), in Chui region — by 155.1 million soms (39.1 percent),» the statement says.