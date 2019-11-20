11:01
Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan OJSC announces intention to increase share capital

Open Joint Stock Company Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan (OJSC Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan, hereinafter referred to as the «Bank»), subsidiary of Halyk Bank, announced its intention to increase its share capital to 1.2 billion soms.

The resolution was passed on November 12, 2019 at the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of the Bank.

After all appropriate procedures the share capital of the Bank will be increased by two times — from 600,008,000 soms to 1,200,008,000 soms (equivalent to $ 17 million), which will allow the Bank to take the eighth place out of 24 STBs in terms of the share capital in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The capital increase confirms the shareholder’s willingness to support the growth and development of the Bank, and further strengthens the Bank’s position in the financial market of the Kyrgyz Republic.

***

Halyk Bank Kyrgyzstan OJSC is a universal bank that has been providing financial services in the Kyrgyz market to all categories of corporate, SMEs and retail customers using modern banking technologies for over 14 years. To serve the Bank’s customers in interstate settlements, correspondent relations have been established with the largest banks in Germany, Russia, Kazakhstan and South Korea. In Kyrgyzstan, the Bank has 19 branches — in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kara-Suu, Kara-Balta, Cholpon-Ata, Karakol, Uzgen and Nookat. The sole shareholder of the Bank is Halyk Bank JSC — the backbone bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Halyk Bank (Halyk Bank JSC) is the largest financial group and the leading retail bank in Kazakhstan with the widest customer base and distribution network. The Bank offers a full range of services (banking insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management services) to its retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and corporate customers. The Bank also operates in Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
