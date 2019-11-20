At least 6,600 Kyrgyzstanis get hepatitis A since beginning of the year

For 10 months of 2019, at least 6,600 cases of viral hepatitis A were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the country reported.

According to the ministry, 87.4 percent were children under 14 years old (5,400), the remaining 12.6 percent were adults.

«The source of viral hepatitis A is a sick person. The disease is transmitted by contact-household means, if hygiene is not observed, through dirty hands, contaminated water, the disease can also be transmitted through food. Children at the age from 2 to 14 are more susceptible to the disease,» the ministry noted.

Since the beginning of the year, 204 people have been infected with hepatitis B, 98 percent of them are people over 20 years old, and with hepatitis C — 44 people.

The ministry reminds that the transmission route of these types is through infected blood and related fluids: saliva, sperm and others.

«In order to stabilize the incidence of hepatitis B, vaccination of newborns has been included in the national vaccinations calendar since 2000. There is no vaccine for hepatitis C virus. It becomes the most common form of chronic liver diseases,» the Ministry of Health noted.