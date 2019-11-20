09:29
Kyrgyzstanis become laureates of literature festival in Brussels

Kyrgyzstanis were among the winners of the 8th Open Eurasian Literature Festival and Book Forum (OEBF 2019), held in Brussels. Press service of Open Eurasia reports.

More than 1,200 applications from more than 30 countries of the world were submitted to the competition in 2019.

Temirbek Dzholdobaev took the third place in Prose category. Sagynbubu Berkinalieva (Josephine) took the second place in Poetry category. She was awarded Lira medal and handed $ 1,000. Akylbek Dzhumanaliev took the third place in Journalism category.

During the ceremony, the winner of Open Asia 2017 contest Sultan Raev was also awarded Henryk Sienkiewicz Medal.

The Open Eurasian Literature Festival and Book Forum is the only annual festival in the world that promotes Eurasian literature and culture internationally.

Being a link between East and West, this unique event provides an opportunity for creative people to tell about their projects and share experiences, find like-minded people from different countries with whom it is possible to carry out joint projects.

The OEBF 2019 program in Brussels was rich and consisted of various events, book presentations, exhibitions, conferences for translators, writers, poets, directors, artists, experts in the field of literature, publishing, communication and much more.

The total prize fund in 2019 amounted to $ 31,000.
