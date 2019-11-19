15:14
Additional $ 56.6 million required for construction of North-South highway

Additional $ 56.5 million are required for construction of North-South highway and ensuring safety on it. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the High-Level Development Forum «Acceleration of Reforms for Sustainable Development.»

He noted that construction work was currently underway on 13 trunk roads of Kyrgyzstan.

«Funds are allocated from the republican budget for road construction projects. At the same time, we need the support of donors,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about negotiations on financing the fourth phase of the construction of Taraz — Talas — Suusamyr highway, about the project of a ring road in Issyk-Kul region, which is of strategic importance for the development of tourism.

«By 2024, it is planned to complete Tyup — Kegen road. This will allow citizens of neighboring countries to visit our tourist area; trade and economic cooperation will improve that will give impetus to the development of tourism. It will require about $ 500 million to restore highways of international importance,» the head of state said.

The President asked partners to support the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway and modernization of Manas Airport.
