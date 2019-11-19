15:15
101 villages of Kyrgyzstan to be provided with clean drinking water in 2019

By the end of 2019, at least 101 out of the promised 552 villages will be provided with clean drinking water. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the High-Level Development Forum «Acceleration of Reforms for Sustainable Development.»

Earlier it was reported that 552 villages of the country will have clean water by 2024.

According to the head of state, sources of financing for 207 villages have been determined.

«There are still 345 villages without funding sources. Provision of them with clean water will require about $ 481 million, or 34 billion soms. It was calculated that $ 450 million of these funds should be financed by donors,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He noted that work on provision with clean water and, in parallel, with wastewater treatment system was started in 20 towns and cities. The issue remains relevant in other 11 towns.

«Another acute issue in the republic is introduction of a wastewater treatment system in villages and cities. This issue is especially relevant for Issyk-Kul region,» the president added.
