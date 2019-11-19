13:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per citizen

According to the results of September, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 692.8 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden reduced by $ 5.5.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, 2019, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,503.5 billion (313,911.48 billion soms), including $ 3,772.19 billion (262,936.56 billion soms) — external, and $ 731.31 million (50,974.91 billion soms) — internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s national debt grew by $ 34.28 million. At the same time, the external one grew by $ 10.28 million, and the internal one — by $ 23.99 million.

Kyrgyzstan still owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,710.96 billion (45.4 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the figure grew by $ 12.85 million.

At the end of September this year, the state debt amounted to 51.9 percent of GDP.

As of October 1, 2019, at least 6.5 million people lived in the country. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,411 soms. Each Kyrgyzstani has to give almost three such salaries in order to pay off the state debt.
link:
views: 35
Print
Related
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.3 per citizen
Prime Minister: There are questions on external and internal debt
Budget has money to pay off state debt, including small fluctuations of dollar
Growth of dollar exchange rate may cause lack of funds for debt servicing
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 695.9 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.7 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 696
State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 694.49
State debt of Kyrgyzstan. Each citizen owes $ 695.65
Kyrgyzstan is among countries that can not pay off state debt
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
19 November, Tuesday
13:31
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per citizen State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per citizen
13:21
Number of subsidized districts to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
12:12
Leaders of SCNS should resign, Kyrgyzstanis believe
11:50
Antibiotic Awareness Week takes place in Kyrgyzstan
11:23
Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to qualification football match