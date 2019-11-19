State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per citizen

According to the results of September, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 692.8 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden reduced by $ 5.5.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, 2019, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,503.5 billion (313,911.48 billion soms), including $ 3,772.19 billion (262,936.56 billion soms) — external, and $ 731.31 million (50,974.91 billion soms) — internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s national debt grew by $ 34.28 million. At the same time, the external one grew by $ 10.28 million, and the internal one — by $ 23.99 million.

Kyrgyzstan still owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,710.96 billion (45.4 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the figure grew by $ 12.85 million.

At the end of September this year, the state debt amounted to 51.9 percent of GDP.

As of October 1, 2019, at least 6.5 million people lived in the country. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,411 soms. Each Kyrgyzstani has to give almost three such salaries in order to pay off the state debt.